Welcome to the new home of

ATM Awards 2020
The winners of the 2020 ATM Awards are in! Read on to see who they are and watch our virtual awards ceremony.
PrecisionHawk Forms Alliance With American Tower
Multi-year Alliance Combines PrecisionHawk’s Autonomous Drone Flight and AI-Powered Analytics Software to Improve the Safety, Efficiency, and Economics of Wireless Infrastructure Inspections
EUROCAE & EUROCONTROL strengthen cooperation in aviation standards development
EUROCONTROL and EUROCAE concluded a new Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the two organisations.
SESAR JU kicks off urban air mobility research project GOF 2.0
The SESAR JU project "GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace Validation", with a consortium of 13 members, will focus on the safe, secure, and sustainable integration of unmanned aerial vehicle and air taxi operations in urban airspace and kicked-off at the end of January.
DFS - Making air traffic more efficient and environmentally friendly
DFS - Connecting meteorological data more effectively with operational data from airports
Airports Authority of India goes Live with Aireon System
Airports Authority of India goes Live with Aireon System, Providing the Highest Safety Standards for Air Travel in the Region
Latvia enhances pilot briefing services with FREQUENTIS
Latvian Air Navigation Services, Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) selected Frequentis California to enhance its pilot briefing services to increase flight planning efficiency and safety, as well as ease of use for pilots.
Thales and H3 Dynamics provide real-time tracking for drone traffic control in low-altitude airspace
H3 Dynamics and Thales jointly trialled a real-time autonomous drone flight monitoring system in an urban environment in Singapore in December, 2020.
How to access KVM systems over IP at any time and from anywhere with G&D
RemoteAccess-GATE, from KVM manufacturers Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) enables their customers to remotely operate KVM systems via LAN, WAN and the Internet.
FABEC focuses on critical ATM infrastructure and structural reforms
Functional Airspace Block Europe Central (FABEC) traffic tumbled 57% in 2020 to 2.7 million movements as a result of pandemic restrictions and an unwillingness to travel.
NAV Portugal exports the MARIA project to HungaroControl
NAV Portugal and HungaroControl signed a contract to supply to the Hungarian air navigation service provider (ANSP) the Model of ATM Reality in Action (MARIA), an in-house project developed by NAV.
ENAIRE successfully finishes upgrading entire ATC operational communications network
ENAIRE has successfully completed the deployment and commissioning of the fifth generation of its Air Navigation Data Network (REDAN V).
R-SYS successfully deployed "mydronespace" registration and airspace management service for drone pilots in Hungary
The Slovak company R-SYS Ltd., Subsidiary of ERA, have successfully completed a process of development and deployment of mydronespaceTM system for Hungarian Air Navigation Services HungaroControl.
Wingcopter raises $22M to advance technology leadership in drone delivery, announces serial production
Wingcopter, the German developer, manufacturer and operator of unmanned delivery drones for commercial and humanitarian applications, has secured $22 million in Series A funding.
ENAIRE coordinating unmanned flights for military reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence system
ENAIRE is coordinating unmanned flights of the PREDATOR military reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence system with the Air Force. The system is headquartered at the Talavera la Real Air Base in Badajoz.
SkyGrid and SparkCognition Deploy First AI-Powered Cybersecurity System on Drones
SparkCognition, leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, and SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, today announced a new collaboration to deploy AI-powered cybersecurity directly on drones, protecting them from zero-day attacks during flight. Equipped with SparkCognition’s DeepArmor® cybersecurity product, SkyGrid is the first airspace management system to enable drone protection powered by AI.
FABEC incoming board highlight environmental agenda
The new chairman of the CEO Board of Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) of the Functional Airspace Block Europe Central (FABEC) is Alex Bristol, CEO of Skyguide. He sets clear objectives for his term: enhanced environmental focus, a further strengthening of cooperation between FABEC States and between the Functional Airspace Blocks themselves.
Drones still a problem even with little traffic
In 2020, the German air navigation service provider DFS logged fewer reports of interference caused by drones at airports in Germany than in previous years.
ERA provides an extension of its surveillance system for Munich airport
ERA has recently signed contracts to extend its previous MLAT system with seven new ground-based stations (GS) for surface guidance at the Munich International Airport in Germany.
FABEC States endorse long-term commitment to FABEC and Switzerland holds presidency in 2021
The Functional Airspace Block Europe Central (FABEC) States have appointed the Swiss Confederation as FABEC Council presidency, taking over the yearly rotating chairmanship from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Nokia Shanghai Bell to deploy next-generation network for Airport Authority Hong Kong
Nokia Shanghai Bell today announced that Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will deploy a new, high-bandwidth, mission-critical Nokia IP/MPLS network to support tower operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).
ATI Boeing Accelerator Announces the 10 Startups Joining its Second Cohort
The latest startups to join the ATI Boeing Accelerator have been announced today with 10 companies joining the programme. The startups for the second cohort were selected from nearly 200 applications
Verizon, UPS, and Skyward announce connected drone delivery
Skyward, A Verizon company, and UPS Flight Forward announced at CES 2021 collaborative efforts to deliver retail products with drones connected to Verizon 4G LTE, as well as 5G testing and integration for delivery.
ENAV AWARDED CONTRACT IN COLOMBIA
ENAV, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav – global provider of aeronautical information management systems – has been awarded a contract worth 1.95 million euro in Colombia to provide the Colombian air navigation service provider (UAEAC
First military Remote Digital Tower in the United States completes Systems Operation and Verification Test
The Frequentis Remote Digital Tower (RDT) system for the DoD has been installed, configured for use, and is currently under assessment. RDT provides military air traffic controllers with an enhanced, digital “out-the-window” view incorporating a
Air traffic back down to 1980s levels
The volume of air traffic in Germany has more than halved as a result of the coronavirus crisis. DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH recorded a total of 1.46 million take-offs, landings and overflights under instrument flight
Russia developing technology to integrate drones into common airspace
On December 21, 2020 the technical design stage of the Russian Unmanned aircraft system Traffic Management (RUTM1) was completed and the project team demonstrated the UAV’s onboard module and the operability of various services for UAV, including the service for automatic conflict resolution in real time.
FREQUENTIS: ATM successes for ATRiCS
With the acquisition of 51% of ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH in April 2020, Frequentis followed its growth path by further expanding into the tower automation sector. ATRiCS joined the Frequentis Group shortly after the corona pandemic had brought passenger air traffic almost to a standstill but, despite the challenges, significant successes were achieved.
Pop-Up Unmanned Traffic Management Successfully Demonstrated
Altitude Angel, Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider, Inmarsat, global mobile satellite communications, and A-techSYN, manufacturer of next generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), have announced the successful conclusion of drone test flights using their jointly developed Pop-Up UTM platform.
Eight ASECNA African Nations to advance aeronautical communication with FREQUENTIS Comsoft
ASECNA, the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar, has selected the advanced aviation message handling system (AMHS) from Frequentis Comsoft to enhance message handling for eight African countries.